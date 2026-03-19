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Astrology & the Iran War
FruitCakeAstrologer
FruitCakeAstrologer
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Using Horary Astrology, we'll see how the Horary Chart describes the war, how long it'll last and the ramifications.


#astrology #horary #iranwar #fruitcakeastrologer


Links:


Predictive History - The US-Iran War

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIS2eB-rGv0


EMP

https://cyber.army.mil/News/Article/3464441/the-buzz-about-electromagnetic-pulse-weapons/


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Keywords
iranastrologywarpredictionhoraryfruitcakeastrologer
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