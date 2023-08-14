BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The houses burned and the trees did not. The houses burned inside out like a microwave. Obviously DEW were used. When are we going to stop these Bastards that are doing this to us ?
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
441 views • August 14, 2023

This really pisses me off big time.  I think we need to round up these criminals that are behind this and go with street justice.  How about we hang them from the light poles outside their offices which we are paying for. That would be a good start

If I could I would fly over there to help out.  But they are saying don't come because they need the rooms and supplies for the people living there, etc. That makes total sense so I will wait. I used to own a home near the beach in Hanalei Bay Hawaii for about 5 years before I got hit by two big hurricanes and had to sell.  I took it up the ass on that one.  I paid about 250k for the property in 1980 and it recenlty sold for over 3 million. Oh well.  Anyway, back to Lahaina.  I know Hawaii and this is not normal what happened.  I am not worried about Kauai going up in flames. That could easily happen. Now for some good news:  I have decided to sell our Nature Lodge here in Medellin.  I am asking $895K USD.  It is a 3 story estate home fully furnished on a big lot in an exclusive guard gated community in the best part of town. I built another house on our half acre lot which I will keep so my son and I have a nice place to live. If you have any interest in this real estate opportunity please send me an e mail to : [email protected].  I can provide seller financing. The real estate market here is really strong with lots of upside.


Keywords
dewmauifires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I&#8217;m Preparing for the Worst

We Are Sleepwalking Into World War III: Why I’m Preparing for the Worst

Mike Adams
Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Why Open-Programmable Humanoid Garden Robots Will Help You Achieve Off-Grid Food Production

Mike Adams
Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

Pink Himalayan salt: The quiet upgrade your pantry has been missing

HRS Editors
Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Why I Believe Permaculture Is Possibly The Most Important Freedom Strategy You Can Deploy

Mike Adams
Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Report Identifies Seven Common Gaps in Family Emergency Plans

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy