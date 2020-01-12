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Citizens To Gun Grabbing Governor: 'Order Body Bags'
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350 views • January 12, 2020
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Virginia’s governor is getting ready to order up to 10,000 body bags in anticipation of civil war breaking now over the state’s plan to confiscate the guns of law abiding citizens. Critics of the plan are warning him that those body bags may be needed for those attempting to pry the firearms from those who support the right to keep and bear arms. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Virginia’s governor is getting ready to order up to 10,000 body bags in anticipation of civil war breaking now over the state’s plan to confiscate the guns of law abiding citizens. Critics of the plan are warning him that those body bags may be needed for those attempting to pry the firearms from those who support the right to keep and bear arms. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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