Tuesday, October 18, 2022 interview with research engineer and entrepreneur Leisha Martin

Leisha Martin

Leisha Martin is a research engineer and entrepreneur specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of nanoscale materials for light-emitting diodes, detectors, ferrofluids, pharmaceuticals, and agents for medical imaging and diagnostics. She has performed nonclinical research in neuroscience, vaccines, defense applications (nuclear, biological, and chemical), and investigational new drug validation. Dr. Martin also served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps and the Corps of Engineers.