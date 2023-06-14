Brighteon Broadcast News, June 14, 2023 - How Trump DEFEATS the deep state swamp tyrants (feat. JD Rucker)

0:00 Intro

0:55 Headlines

22:12 Interview with JD Rucker

1:16:25 NEW SHOW Announcement





- Transgenders go topless on the White House lawn: scars, boobs and all

- USA to send radioactive weapons of mass destruction to Ukraine

- Russia shows off "trophies" of captured NATO tanks

- Trump pleads NOT GUILTY to bogus criminal charges stemming from Biden regime LAWFARE

- Full interview with JD Rucker of Discern Report: Geopolitics, Trump, culture wars and more

- Announcement of new show on DeFi, privacy and rejecting digital tyranny

- Amazon shuts down entire "smart home" of individual after someone accuses his DOORBELL of being racist





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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