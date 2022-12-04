Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And Understanding Of Jesus.

Proverbs 3:19 (NIV).

19) By wisdom the Lord laid the earth’s foundations,

by understanding he set the heavens in place;

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Jesus formed the earth using the Wisdom He formed first.

He created the universe from understanding the concepts of Wisdom.

