Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wisdom And Understanding Of Jesus.
Proverbs 3:19 (NIV).
19) By wisdom the Lord laid the earth’s foundations,
by understanding he set the heavens in place;
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Jesus formed the earth using the Wisdom He formed first.
He created the universe from understanding the concepts of Wisdom.
