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Soul Power
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0 view • June 23, 2021
Troy Towns (the former Vice-Chair of the Alabama Republican Party) gave a speech to the Alabama Federation of Republican Woman in Enterprise, AL on February 17, 2021. His message was about the soul of the Republican Party that has been lost and how to get it back. It was a very important and powerful message. It was great to be there with him and it is such a blessing to have Troy on my campaign team.
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