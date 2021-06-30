Groovy Bee Organic Cocoa Energize Truffles

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Ingredients:
2 cups pitted dates (soaked)
1 cup raw nuts (soaked) ½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
2 Tablespoon coconut oil
2 Tablespoon Hemp seeds
1 Tablespoon chia seeds
3 Tablespoon Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize
Favorite toppings for coating: We used HRS Freezedried crushed raspberries and peanut butter powder.
Other options are shredded coconut, finely chopped nuts, orange zest, additional Groovy Bee® Organic Cocoa Energize
Preparation:
1.Place nuts in bowl or glass, cover with water and let soak overnight 2.Place dates in a bowl or glass, cover with water and soak
Directions:
1.Drain nuts and dates, and add to food processor.
2.Add coconut, chia seeds, Cocoa Energize, salt. blend until fine.
3.Taking 1 teaspoon amounts of the mixture, roll into balls.
4.Roll balls into select toppings
5.Place on cookie sheet and refrigerate until stiff
6.Store in air tight container in the fridge (You can freeze half to keep fresh)