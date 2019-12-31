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🔴 Retired Marine - MSNBC Chuck Todd Says Trump Supporters Believe in Bible Fairy Tails! - 12/31/2019
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9 views • December 31, 2019
31 December 2019 | #1200
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My name is Michael Butler; proud member of the Motley Crew. I created this backup channel at the direction of Steve Motley.
Check out our list of other patriot truth-tellers!
https://HeresYourRedPill.com
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