GOP Lawmakers Have Now Reviewed 170 Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Chairman Jim Jordan Reveals GOP Lawmakers Have Now Reviewed 170 Biden Family Suspicious Activity Reports

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced that GOP lawmakers have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Jordan made the announcement during the historic press conference by House GOP lawmakers revealing the expanding investigation into the Biden Crime Family’s massive international pay-for-play illegal influence peddling, and money laundering schemes.

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimegop oversight committee

