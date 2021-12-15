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X22 Report A 12. 14. 21.
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220 views • December 15, 2021
Ep. 2652a - Trump Sends Message, Are You Seeing Inflation Like I Am, [CB] Exposed
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[JB] is completely exposed, those people who thought he was going to get rid of their student debt, now see the truth. Psaki says CBO scorecard is fake, BB is a good plan. Producer prices hit 9.6%. Trump points out inflation. [JB] and the puppet masters are making other countries wealthy, it's like it is planned. Debt limit is going to be raised. No matter which way the Fed moves they will be accountable.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code (x20) for 20% OFF
[JB] is completely exposed, those people who thought he was going to get rid of their student debt, now see the truth. Psaki says CBO scorecard is fake, BB is a good plan. Producer prices hit 9.6%. Trump points out inflation. [JB] and the puppet masters are making other countries wealthy, it's like it is planned. Debt limit is going to be raised. No matter which way the Fed moves they will be accountable.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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