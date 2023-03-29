United Nations just proved they're a fraud with this BS report

Redacted, March 29, 2023
The United Nations Human Rights Counsel says that there are human rights violations happening in Libya, according to a new report. The report describes a "generalized practice" of arbitrary detention, murder, torture, rape, slavery and forced disappearance in the country since 2016. Who is doing this? The report points the finger at the European Union and its member states for "directly or indirectly, [providing] monetary and technical support and equipment, such as boats, to the Libyan Coast Guard and the Directorate for Combating Illegal Migration that was used in the context of interception and detention of migrants." The report does not mention the Obama administration's role in destabilizing Libya and backing the overthrow of Moammar Gaddafi. Recall that when Hillary Clinton was asked about this, she said, "We came, we saw, he died."
