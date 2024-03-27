Apep Apophis Asteroid Eclipse warning April 8th 2024 to April 13th 2029

Apep is another name for Apophis which is an asteroid on a trajectory towards earth by 2029. NASA is conducting a mission called "Apep" where they'll send up three rockets during the April 8th 2024 eclipse for various reasons they mention on their website. Is this an omen for the upcoming 2029 Asteroid? Tom Horn was given a prophetic dream about Apophis by the Lord and shares that this is "Wormwood" as described in the book of Revelation from the Bible. We could have as little as five years left.

