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SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS PAID TO PROMOTE COVID PROPAGANDA [2021-07-08] - BEN AZADI (VIDEO)
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82 views • September 01, 2021
Social media influencers promoting covid propaganda . . . and this is what is happening in all our walks of life . . . rest homes, hospitals, schools etc etc
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