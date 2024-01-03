Horrendous Terrorist Attack in IRAN - Caleb Maupin

Iranian media:

“Two explosive devices were placed in bags near a cemetery in Iranian Kerman, where a funeral event was taking place, and they were detonated remotely.”

Video from the scene is way to graphic, too much blood for me to show. At least 103 dead many more injured.

At least 130 people have been killed in two explosions near the cemetery where former Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani is buried, according to local Iranian officials cited by state media. UPDATE: The death toll from the terrorist attack in Kerman has reached 211 people. Latest Update: 4 bombs were detonated, at first only 2 were reported.

“The incident is a terrorist attack,” Rahman Jalali, the deputy governor of Kerman province, where Soleimani is buried, told state television on Wednesday.

The blasts occurred during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the death of the former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, who was killed by a US drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January 2020.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting sources informed on the situation, said “two bags carrying bombs went off” at the site.

The report added that the perpetrators “apparently detonated the bombs by remote control”.

