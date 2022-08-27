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PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 03 - PDX Airport | 432hz [hd 720p]
PSECmedia
PSECmedia
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4 views • August 27, 2022

ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH01 - Off To Oregon | SEC 03 - PDX Airport" -- this is the third of three parts, of the first chapter, of Dave Kelso's trip to Oregon, finally meeting PSEC Crew Members Richard Hamilton and Krista Pohl, in person.


In part 3 of chapter 1, Dave Kelso tours PDX Airport in Portland, finally meeting up with Richard Hamilton.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, CC / Fair Use: Happy Music, Misc

Hashtags: #oregon #flight #vacation #travel #community

Metatags Space Separated: oregon flight vacation travel community

Metatags Comma Separated: oregon, flight, vacation, travel, community



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWVdVGYujHDn/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1410075788455186435?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH01---Off-To-Oregon---SEC-03---PDX-Airport---432hz--hd-720p-:f?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1hhmkx-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-sec-03-pdx-airport-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/8XHNzA3

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/f56727a0-0a15-4f06-8ec4-7d9e2c0f0e29

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/aVGazFBMMHCj6Nm

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=32aaf194e4b415ba8204a0c507325e41cfdbfd5a5a8f6ff628815cb510082bf5&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/3372/psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch01-off-to-oregon-sec-03-pdx-airport-432hz-hd

On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/100164_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#


Keywords
travelvacationoregoncommunityflight
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Privacy Policy