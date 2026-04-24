Banking & Markets affect Everything

Bond Markets are what determines the standing/value of today’s private Federal Reserve Notes/currency.

The New York Stock Market is totally controlled [fake] as are the Bond Markets. Yet, you all are totally affected by these via continually rising inflation. (Things, products & services are not going up in value. It is the Notes that are failing=loosing/lowering THEIR value/backing/support. ..Thus, inflation.) Only those ELITE who own The Corporation/The FED benefit as do THEIR employees/underlings.

The [ONE WORLD] Corporation is NOT The government ‘of the people & for the people!’ You must be knowledgeable of what you are under contract with, including legal assumptions (..Meaning if you do not speak up or lawfully record your objection, you are under contract).

Today’s housing market is fake=supported to stay high & not crash as in 2008 [due to too many owners not being able to support it=meaning too many went bankrupt]. Bankruptcy is supposed to be the end; remaining assets are to be sold off---books balanced. But for a long time THEY are merely rolled over---artificially kept going, with no budget, often by merely changing The name.

What happens when A.I. takes over “the news?” ..Soon---no now or yesterday! “The news” has become artificial=fake!

The [ONE WORLD] Corporation is going A.I., perhaps always been...Am I the few calling ‘IT out?’ Get out [revoke your contract; separate from IT=The BEAST] while you can! The Corporation actually has always been artificial=2-dimensional.

Don’t be fooled.

A corporation is paper or 2-dimensional. It is “dead.” That really means it does not exist in a physical form/power except by those [constituents/RESIDENTS] who recognize it as all powerful, worship it, & pledge to support its debt=death/bankruptcy/sins.

It is like “a god” [“of” an inner/low dimension].

If a name is in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS, it only exists if you claim it as you! You then put life into it! That is why the first thing a commercial Judge must make you to do is claim THAT fake corporate name/identity in ALL CAPITAL LETTERS is you!

A FED [incorporated privately owned] Note is created out of thin air, so it is also fake to the degree people believe in it, or pledge to give IT IT’s power via Bond Market!





This isn’t a Republic. It’s a Coup:

https://youtu.be/z7hUH7uS8Gs

https://www.disclose.tv/id/5eibyevv0o/

Anna’s dated version: http://annavonreitz.com/gnosticconnection.pdf

..I ask: Is A.I., the Corporation, the Markets, a projection/simulation of our twin-reality/lower dimension?