The Tariff Doctor

The people criticizing President Trump’s trade war have been wrong about everything.

The U.S. is already seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with his trade policies.

He is doing what Dems demanded for decades.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (3 April 2025)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6371007553112

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1907962238402482610

