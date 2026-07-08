Blackford Talks Prophecy Live with Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz - Holy Incense!

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Special time 9:00 AM CST July 8! Join Israel 365 writer Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz for a timely discussion about restoring the exact holy incense for the future 3rd Temple!
You may not be hoping for the end of days, but the prophetic pieces are falling into place! The Red Heifer is one piece. The Holy Ketoret/Incense is another piece!