The Debt Lie – How You Were Turned Into Collateral for a Corporate Empire
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
120 followers
1
50 views • 1 day ago

John Michael Chambers delivers the final red pill: the narrative of debt that has haunted generations is not just false—it is an inversion of reality. The public has not merely been taxed and indebted. They have been structurally positioned as collateral within a debt-based monetary framework designed to extract value while maintaining the illusion of liability.


From the District of Columbia Organic Act of 1871—which shifted the republic into a corporate structure—to the 1933 gold confiscation that replaced real assets with fiat trust instruments, the machinery of financial control has been operating for over a century. The result is a population that produces all the value but owns none of the systems built upon it.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
fiat currencycollateraljohn michael chambersfinancial controlcorporate structure1933 gold confiscationdebt narrative1871 organic acteconomic extraction
