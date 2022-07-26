Monkeypox Global Health Emergency: 16,000 Cases Reported Across 70+ Countries, Up 77% In Weeks

Stew Peters Show





What IS Monkeypox really?





Dr. Jane Ruby joins to discuss the World Health Organization’s announcement of a new State of Emergency due to Monkeypox!





As we look into these PCR tested data results, we MUST see through the immediate FIGHT for control over our freedom, country & SURVIVAL!





It’s only amount of time before the Monkeypox Vaccine is MANDATED!

Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!





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Check out http://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!





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