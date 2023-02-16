Mary Flynn O'Neill & Liz Crokin : Building Americas Future by Protecting Our Children!

Mary Flynn O'Neill, sister to General Flynn and Liz Crokin - long-time front-line reporter of Truth re: Pizzagate and much more, share how AmericasFuture.net is about the exposing, educating and eradicating the exploitation and sex trafficking of children. They share some tips on how to be aware to protect our most innocent; and how we must come together as communities across the Country/World to protect our children. Americas Future is building a movement to put action to the protection and education of children in today's time. Please share this video and visit their website to sign up for their newsletter. If you feel led, please donate if possible.
www.AmericasFuture.net
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.