CDC REMOVES 150K CASES FROM VAERS SYSTEM - VACCINE GENOCIDE

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Forwarded from FallCabal
https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal/2392
The above: how shocking is this? If this is true, we're talking major fraud. Cyntha and I will repeat this research, using the Wayback Machine. We'll keep you posted on the outcome!