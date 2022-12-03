Create New Account
Glyphosate, Breast Cancer + Elevated Mortality With Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.
Published 10 hours ago |
childrenshealthdefense Published December 2, 2022

Viewers, tune in to this episode of ‘Friday Roundtable’ to hear of the sickening rates of chronic illness and excess mortality in the global population. What factors contribute to this extraordinary influx in illness and death, unimaginable to society even a few years ago? Two guests join the conversation today to weigh in on these topics. Don’t miss it!

References:

National School Lunch Testing For Glyphosate, Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Hormones, Veterinary Drugs, And Nutrients Revealed

Massachusetts Death Certificates Show Excess Mortality Could Be Linked To COVID Vaccines

Keywords
glyphosatemonsantopesticidescdcautismbreast cancerheavy metalswheathormonesdeathsdataschool lunchlaw suitcovid vaccinesstephanie seneff phdveterinary drugsjohn beaudoin srspray before harvestelevated mortality

