Rep. Steve King Calls for Full Investigations Into Obama, Clinton, Comey, Soros, Lynch, and Others...( See Description) - 4-30-2020

Tired of Commies yet...? Their banter is like nails on a chalk board and should be followed by due process, then the sound of a trap door opening and the low bass tone of a rope tightening quickly on a long beam... ~JT

"...at least five million dollars in contracts transferred through USAID into George Soros organizations that were used to manipulate elections in the Balkans, and that’s just particularly Macedonia, not including the neighboring countries that are there and some of that money was used to translate Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” into Macedonian to distribute the books and the rules for radicals and the actions of radicals were manifested within the election efforts in that part of the world, so I would say that the Obama administration is a long ways from clean on this as far as being involved in elections in other countries,..." ~ Rep. Steve King