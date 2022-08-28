8/28/2022 Fay Fay Show: CCland’s Annual Report Validates Mr. Guo Wengui’s 8/24 Live Broadcast

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fsu5110
8/28/2022 Fay Fay Show: The annual report of CCland not only validates Mr. Guo Wengui’s revelations in his 8/24 live broadcast but also reveals in further detail how CCP white glove Zhang Songqiao(Cheung Chung-kiu) laundered Chinese Lao Baixing’s hard-earned money abroad for their reckless spending by means of buying properties overseas