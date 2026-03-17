💥Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again - clip 1

💥🇺🇸 Chaotic scenes over Baghdad's Green Zone. The US Embassy was reportedly struck again.

US C-RAM AD...

Adding:

SHOCKER!! CENTCOM LIED AGAIN!!!

The fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford last week burned for more than 30 hours, sailors say, not the contained incident CENTCOM described in its statement.

Over 600 sailors lost their bunks and have been sleeping on floors and tables ever since. Dozens suffered smoke inhalation, though Central Command reported only two non-life-threatening injuries. The ship's laundry has been offline since the fire started in a dryer vent.

The Ford is now in its 10th month of deployment. It was in the Mediterranean last October when Hegseth ordered it to the Caribbean for Trump's Venezuela pressure campaign, then rushed it to the Middle East for the Iran war. Crew have been told their deployment will likely extend into May, this would be a full year at sea, twice the normal length. If still deployed by mid-April it breaks the post-Vietnam War record.

The carrier has been conducting around-the-clock flight operations throughout. A major maintenance and refitting period scheduled for early this year at Newport News has been indefinitely postponed.

The USS George H.W. Bush is reportedly preparing to deploy as relief.

Ten months at sea. Broken toilets. Sailors sleeping on floors. A 30-hour fire. Around-the-clock combat operations. Trump says the war is won.