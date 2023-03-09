Bioweapon survival is age-dependent. Am therefore biohacking aging using Terahertz Wave.  Chapter One.  Two Bracelets' Differetial Instrumented and Photo Results.

Bioweapon survival is age-dependent. Am therefore biohacking aging using Terahertz Wave. Chapter One. Two Thz Bracelets' Differetial Instrumented and Photo Results.

Goal: Find means of reversing aging from the last three years probably caused by two covid-19 infections in 2020.









Chapter One





Instrumented or





Photographic





Anti-Aging Comparison

s



Biohacking an Aging Skin





Instrumentation:





1. 25Hz auto-temp-locating thermal imager





2. Teslameter





3. EMF meter





4. Camera





5. Lipids meter





6. Moisture meter







To avoid unduly influencing my viewer's judgment, or viewer perception, I did not add any:

1. Mood music





2. Yak yak yak talking head





3. Interpretation of instrumented percentages





4. Interpretation of surprising Electromagnetic Magnetic Forces differentials between the two bracelets





5. Interpretation of the teslameter results clip





6. Clothing that might influence skin condition





7. Alarms and beeps from meters

N.B. Suppliers recently cancelled my orders for health devices and supplements, saying they were blocked by China Customs, which will adversrly affect my health. A sanction revenge?

N.B.B. My health atm is solid. Although neighbors and friends have unusual colds and even covid. Was too late to add to this video, so those receipts will be in a free video.





health, healing, patents, therapy, test, guide, testing, imaging, side effect, thz, terahertz, bioweapon,antidote,shedding,cv19, wave,aging,instrumented,biohacking