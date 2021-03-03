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TvNI - Truth vs. NEW$ INC. March 2, "Confession, correction time?" 1st hour.
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50 views • March 03, 2021
An especially insightful, hard hitting, reality news-magazine show this week- with so much hitting the fan these days.
We even celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday today - by just now being cautionarily censored on FB!
AND, I just remembered this our 5th Anniversary for our TvNI hosting this Panel of Prof. Jim Fetzer and 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD meeting every week to offer informed opinions and insights to the corporate NEW$ $tories fed to all of US. . We are so blessed by these two men ( and now Atty David Kenney! ) for their articulate accurate analyses and dedication to spreading truths...to cover/counter the mass of manure of M$M.
We even celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday today - by just now being cautionarily censored on FB!
AND, I just remembered this our 5th Anniversary for our TvNI hosting this Panel of Prof. Jim Fetzer and 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett, PhD meeting every week to offer informed opinions and insights to the corporate NEW$ $tories fed to all of US. . We are so blessed by these two men ( and now Atty David Kenney! ) for their articulate accurate analyses and dedication to spreading truths...to cover/counter the mass of manure of M$M.
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