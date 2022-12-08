DEPOPULATION PRELUDE TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST PART 4

Yuval Noah Harari is an Israeli public intellectual, historian, and professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is the author of the popular science bestsellers Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Homo Deus: A Brief History Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum. He believes now that he is a member of the master race it seems.