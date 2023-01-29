Issues with Sigmund Freud's "Civilization and Its Discontents"

I explain why I consider Sigmund Freud, more specifically his 1930 book Civilisation and Its Discontents, to be completely useless. My biggest issue is that Freud's starting point of analysis is the Hobbesian myth.
➤ WEBSITE: https://kharza.net/
➔ Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/Kharza
➔ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kharza
➔ Tumblr: https://kazimirkharza.tumblr.com/
➔ Mastodon: https://kolektiva.social/@kazimir
➔ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/KazimirKharza/
➔ Facebook: https://facebook.com/KazimirKharza
➔ Telegram: https://t.me/KharzaKazimir
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 - Intro
0:41 - Why Freud is relevant here
2:25 - Summary and criticism
10:06 - Psychoanalysis cult
12:27 - Outro
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.