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ASHLEY BIDEN BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON DEAR OLD DAD - NEW NORMAL IS "EVERYONE BEING VACCINATED"
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312 views • December 02, 2021
Source: Wil Paranormal. More videos you may want to check out before the commies purge them:
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
COVID VACCINE LOGIC (I just had this exact conversation in real life with a covidiot)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwxyDgZfcVhd/
Hospital that had 1 stillborn death per month has 13 in 24 hours
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S8aDLxfQSvbj/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
COVID VACCINE LOGIC (I just had this exact conversation in real life with a covidiot)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwxyDgZfcVhd/
Hospital that had 1 stillborn death per month has 13 in 24 hours
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S8aDLxfQSvbj/
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