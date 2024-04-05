Create New Account
What do you mean the Covid vaccine didn’t work?!?
Just because every person who took it also got Covid (which is unlike any vaccine we’ve ever taken previously), that still doesn’t mean it didn’t work.


 It made hundreds of billions of dollars & got us to give up our civil rights, & got us to stop thinking for ourselves & stop questioning authority, so it worked in some big ways.


Why did the medical establishment push the Covid vax on the world even when they knew it didn’t work? Dr. Michael Nehls says it wasn’t about money. It was about conquering the human mind.


https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore/status/1774934108214325756

tucker carlsondrthe indoctrinated brainmichael nehls

