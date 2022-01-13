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A GUY HAD A SEIZURE WHILE DRIVING AND CRASHES AFTER GETTING THE VAXX WITH VAXX CARD STICKING OUT OF HIS FRONT POCKET.
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260 views • January 13, 2022
https://t.me/c/1298889388/19385
THIS IS HAPPENING EVERYWHERE. I HAD ONE JUST MISS ME COMING AT ME HEAD ON. I WAS ABLE TO SWERVE JUST IN TIME & THEY HIT THE DITCH. I GOT OUT & CALLED 911 BECAUSE THEY WERE NOT LOOKING GOOD. BE SAFE OUT THERE. ALWAYS KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD. THE VAXXED ARE DRIVING!!!
THIS IS HAPPENING EVERYWHERE. I HAD ONE JUST MISS ME COMING AT ME HEAD ON. I WAS ABLE TO SWERVE JUST IN TIME & THEY HIT THE DITCH. I GOT OUT & CALLED 911 BECAUSE THEY WERE NOT LOOKING GOOD. BE SAFE OUT THERE. ALWAYS KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE ROAD. THE VAXXED ARE DRIVING!!!
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