New Hypersonic Missile on Russian Pantsir Air Defense System Destroys 4 French SCALP Missiles

These hypersonic missiles possess exceptional speed and maneuverability. The integration of these missiles with the Pantsir system allowed for the simultaneous destruction of four SCALP missiles. However, detailed information about these new hypersonic missiles is currently unavailable.

The latest iteration, known as the Pantsir-SM-SV, has recently completed its testing phase, as highlighted at the Army 2023 military-technical conference. These new hypersonic missiles have proven effective in neutralizing the SCALP missiles.

