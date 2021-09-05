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EntertheStars: MUMonstersUnivVariant, ReligiousExemptBan, GoogleSoftwareEng.Death, Deltron3030Album[05.09.2021]
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61 views • September 05, 2021
1Samuel17 - 8 minutes ago:
Casey, check this out. The ‘Walking Dead’ episode ‘TS-19’ is when the group goes to Atlanta and talks to the sole surviving physician and he explains the outbreak to them. Hmm, TS19? COVID19?
The episode aired on December 5, 2010. Which was the 339th day of the year — 339 divided by 3 is 113 — which is an achrenodrome reference in Disney Pixar movies.
BtwntheHdlns.. = Between The Haadlines.
1,309 views Premiered 56 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CJ9On45Weq4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Pinned by EntertheStars - 58 minutes ago
Mu Wu Monsters University Acrenodrome video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkSq2nlblW4
"The 100" Seasons5-6 trailer we will cover in full tomorrow.
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/spike-appears-on-prisoner-119's-lungs-in:1
Other links
https://www.yahoo.com/news/no-major-organized-religion-objects-083017971.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/majority-u-companies-may-mandate-165133705.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-supreme-court-declines-block-040713156.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/victoria-azarenka-wonders-why-us-open-fans-have-to-be-vaccinated-but-players-dont-025359110.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-defends-covid-boosters-says-three-shots-will-likely-be-the-new-norm-210524610.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/familys-death-sierra-national-forest-185220163.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-orders-declassification-review-of-911-records-amid-pressure-from-victims-families-204247354.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/districts-insist-vaccines-teachers-push-160209503.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-variant-called-mu-151858787.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/vaccine-hesitancy-eases-teeth-delta-040000664.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/book-claims-us-funded-wuhan-161257492.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deltron_3030_(album)
https://www.google.com/search?q=deltron+3030+virus+lyrics&;oq=deltron+3030+virus+lyrics&aqs=chrome..69i57.9554j0j1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Event_2
Casey, check this out. The ‘Walking Dead’ episode ‘TS-19’ is when the group goes to Atlanta and talks to the sole surviving physician and he explains the outbreak to them. Hmm, TS19? COVID19?
The episode aired on December 5, 2010. Which was the 339th day of the year — 339 divided by 3 is 113 — which is an achrenodrome reference in Disney Pixar movies.
BtwntheHdlns.. = Between The Haadlines.
1,309 views Premiered 56 minutes ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/CJ9On45Weq4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Pinned by EntertheStars - 58 minutes ago
Mu Wu Monsters University Acrenodrome video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OkSq2nlblW4
"The 100" Seasons5-6 trailer we will cover in full tomorrow.
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/spike-appears-on-prisoner-119's-lungs-in:1
Other links
https://www.yahoo.com/news/no-major-organized-religion-objects-083017971.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/majority-u-companies-may-mandate-165133705.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-supreme-court-declines-block-040713156.html
https://www.yahoo.com/sports/victoria-azarenka-wonders-why-us-open-fans-have-to-be-vaccinated-but-players-dont-025359110.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-defends-covid-boosters-says-three-shots-will-likely-be-the-new-norm-210524610.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/familys-death-sierra-national-forest-185220163.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-orders-declassification-review-of-911-records-amid-pressure-from-victims-families-204247354.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/districts-insist-vaccines-teachers-push-160209503.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/covid-19-variant-called-mu-151858787.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/vaccine-hesitancy-eases-teeth-delta-040000664.html
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/book-claims-us-funded-wuhan-161257492.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deltron_3030_(album)
https://www.google.com/search?q=deltron+3030+virus+lyrics&;oq=deltron+3030+virus+lyrics&aqs=chrome..69i57.9554j0j1&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Event_2
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