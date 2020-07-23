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Jake Morphonios: Trump's Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeff Epstein
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511 views • July 23, 2020
Blackstone Intelligence Network

Today, Donald Trump repeatedly sent his "well wishes" to serial child rapist and trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. In this video, I'll show you why Trump has reason to be very afraid. The Maxwell-Epstein rape tapes could burn the Trump dynasty to ashes. #GhislaineMaxwell #JeffEpstein #DonaldTrump

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