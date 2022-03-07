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Saving Russian Childre, Treason, Election Fraud, The Chip Breaking News Vernon Jones March 7th. 2022
Sherri Lynn
Sherri Lynn
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51 views • March 07, 2022
Saving Russian Children, Treason, Election Fraud, The Chip Breaking News Vernon Jones March 7th. 2022! Donate $5 To Our Cause For, "The Vision News." Freedom of Speech! https://givesendgo.com/TheVision
Truth At Learn Your Constitution * www.nationallibertyalliance.com *
Valentines Day 2022 https://go.constitutionallawgroup.us/vday
Sherri Lynn https://sherrilynn.com I share information that seems worth keeping, being wise, being optimistic, Suspicious seeking truth with your eyes open In Jesus.
Word for The Day: Revelation 13:17
Revelation 13:17 |
And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

Revelation 14:9 |
And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,

Revelation 14:11 |
And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.

Revelation 4:7 |
And the first beast was like a lion, and the second beast like a calf, and the third beast had a face as a man, and the fourth beast was like a flying eagle.

Revelation 16:2 |
And the first went, and poured out his vial upon the earth; and there fell a noisome and grievous sore upon the men which had the mark of the beast, and upon them which worshipped his image.


* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary. If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant decisions be it investment or otherwise.

God Bless,
Sherri Lynn
Keywords
trumpamericarussiachinademonwarbidenukrainecrimes against humanityelection fraudsave childrenvernon jonessherri lynnthe vision news
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