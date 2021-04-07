Situation Update, April 7th, 2021 - ALERT: The CDC will release biowarfare PATHOGENS in Texas and Florida

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The CDC is a criminal “gangster” organization that has repeatedly turned to bio-terrorism and media propaganda to gain money and power. All the way back in the 1980s, the CDC ran a nationwide AIDS terrorism campaign, claiming AIDS would affect straight, heterosexual men, sweeping across America and threatening the very existence of humanity. In truth, AIDS primarily affects homosexuals with multiple sex partners and street drug users who share needles. But the psychological terror campaign pushed by the CDC earned them a windfall of new funding from Congress, positioning the CDC as the “authority” to control all aspects of human behavior under the cover of preventing a pandemic.
Read more at: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-04-07-situation-update-april-7th-cdc-will-release-biowarfare-pathogens-in-texas-and-florida.html
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