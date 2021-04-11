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STREET FIGHTER SCOTT MCKAY ENORMOUS TRUTH CHRISTOPHER JAMES BRINGS IT!
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545 views • April 11, 2021
Scott McKay one of the biggest patriots fighting back in the USA has partnered with Christopher James to bring North America together and unite under the BIGGEST TRUTH now exposed with the SOLUTION!
This is not a drill and has already been taken down many times since surpassing 120,000 view on Youtube in 24 hours.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
This is not a drill and has already been taken down many times since surpassing 120,000 view on Youtube in 24 hours.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Christopher can be found now on the emerging sites to insure THIS TRUTH GETS OUT TO THE WORLD!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday , Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christophe at the below platforms...
God Speed!
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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