Stew Peters Full Show Biden Declares WAR on MAGA.

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Exclusive Peter Navarro: Biden Declares WAR on MAGA, Masterminds Behind Operation Warp Speed. Heaven's Harvests', Clayton Llewelyn joins to expose how the food shortages, and the abuse of farmers, is part of the plan to STARVE the WORLD!
Peter Navarro joins to detail how Biden's declaration that MAGA Republicans are "enemies of the state", was a declaration of war against Americans!
It’s getting harder and harder to cover-up the effects of the bioweapon clotshot pushed on us by our tyrannical government. Karen Kingston reveals that all of this was a coordinated attack that was planned many years ago.