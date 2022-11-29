Top Quality Surplus Pack. Belgian Army Large Rucksack

- A First Look And Run-Down On The Top Quality Large Belgian Rucksack. One Of The Best Choices For A Surplus Pack.

Original Belgian Army 140L M97 Camo Rucksack:

What can't you fit in these huge rucksacks? With the capacity for around 140L, these heavy-duty, dependable rucksacks are guaranteed to meet your packing requirements. Made with a nylon Cordura fabric, the main compartment can be divided into two, there are removable side pouches, and the shoulder and waist straps are padded. You can add further to the bag if needed as there are plenty of attachment points!

These fantastic Jigsaw M97 Camo Rucksacks are perfect for camping, hiking, and other outdoor activities. It's also a great choice for traveling, as the side pouches can be added or removed depending on the space you need. Please be aware that these rucksacks are surplus and they may have some colour fading to them and usage.

Belgian M97 Jigsaw Camo Rucksack:



https://www.epicmilitaria.com/original-belgian-army-140l-m97-camo-rucksack.html



How Can I Support Survival-Russia? Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SurvivalRussia

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/SuRussiaSupport

Belgian Army Pack: https://www.varusteleka.com/en/product/belgian-large-rucksack-jigsaw-camo-surplus/19705

Mirrored -

Survival Russia