Epic Muslim struggle will continue until Palestine is liberated from Zionists

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As we approach Quds Day in 2020 which is the last Friday of Ramadan we are witnessing the Zionist genocidal occupiers going into a kind of an extreme frenzy, as they try to erase Palestine from the map.
The Zionists are planning to annex part of occupied Palestine, meaning they're going to claim that it is all part of so-called Israel.
And this is, of course, a complete, extreme violation of all international law as well as the dozens if not hundreds of UN resolutions on the matter...
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/05/05/624698/www.presstv.tv