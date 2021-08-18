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Tesla Connections to China, Michael Burry CRUSHING With Put Options
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24 views • August 18, 2021
Financial Expert Carlos Cortez (www.CortezWM.com) revealed the China Connection to Tesla, indicating that the automaker is going to "go under" due to put options obtained by Michael Burry (and others), along with the poor quality of the vehicles, themselves.
https://rumble.com/vlbjr3-tesla-connects-to-china-michael-burry-crushing-with-put-options.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
https://rumble.com/vlbjr3-tesla-connects-to-china-michael-burry-crushing-with-put-options.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
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