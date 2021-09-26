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Shocking, Urgent News - Share Widely; Dr Vernon Coleman
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71 views • September 26, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman, an old man in a chair. If you have a child, know someone who has a child or care about children the next few minutes are probably the most important of your life.
In the UK, the Government is rolling out covid-19 jabs to children, despite the fact that evidence suggests that the jab is more likely to do serious harm to a child than covid-19 itself. Not much research has been done but it is known, for example, that the covid jab is up to six times as deadly to boys as covid-19.
That’s an appalling risk-benefit fail.
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link; https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/shocking-urgent-news-share-widely
In the UK, the Government is rolling out covid-19 jabs to children, despite the fact that evidence suggests that the jab is more likely to do serious harm to a child than covid-19 itself. Not much research has been done but it is known, for example, that the covid jab is up to six times as deadly to boys as covid-19.
That’s an appalling risk-benefit fail.
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link; https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/shocking-urgent-news-share-widely
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