Prophet Marc Bredenkamp - Intro to Marc, His Testimony, Current experience, & what's coming
Warriors Rise
Published a month ago

South African Prophet Marc Bredenkamp shares his life's history and the war against darkness over his soul from childhood! The Lord won him via the love & care of true believers. The enemy tried, Marc shares how JESUS CHRIST changed his life. He also shares how things are and will be in these current Perilous Times and how to handle it. Marc was a dear friend to Kim Clement and a very well-known Prophet in South Africa. He will also share what is coming, and how to survive it - we will be doing more interviews in the future... so please enjoy ... Share and Pray.

