Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
St. Gallen Mafia 'Deep Church' Power Grab Now Exposed
17 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

John-Henry Westen


Feb 9, 2023


The "Deep Church" includes a corrupt group of powerful cardinals known as the St. Gallen Mafia, which may have launched the most successful power grab in the history of the Church. Now being exposed as progressive globalist agents, the St. Gallen Mafia is ruthlessly pro-LGBT and working towards the New World Order in the Church — impacting billions of people worldwide and silencing its opponents. Cardinal Danneels is one of the most powerful architects, who experienced a "resurrection" under Pope Francis — and may have even given Pope Francis his name.


One question remains: Is Pope Francis the St. Gallen Mafia Boss, bent on advancing the power grab of the Great Reset? Or, is Francis a puppet of the Deep Church that is just now being exposed as the dark legacy of Cardinal Danneels?


FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28tc6m-st.-gallen-mafia-deep-church-power-grab-now-exposed.html

Keywords
christianglobalistreligioncatholicnwonew world ordercorruptprogressivecardinalspower grabdeep churchjohn-henry westenst gallen mafiacardinal danneelsmafia boss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket