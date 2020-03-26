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YouTube Conspiracy Restrictions and Freedom of Speech Censorship
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18 views • March 26, 2020
"YouTube Conspiracy Restrictions and Freedom of Speech Censorship" reveals how YouTube no longer recommends videos featuring topics like flat earth theory, whether 9/11 was an inside job, or phony miracle cures, to its viewers. This video takes a closer look at the phenomenon of information warfare - from China's spy chips, to how individuals holding alternative viewpoints that challenge the status quo are on a collision course with an increasingly antichrist system. Please share this video with as many people as possible while it's still available.
Article from YouTube Blog, Jan 25, 2019:
https://youtube.googleblog.com/2019/01/continuing-our-work-to-improve.html
Article from YouTube Blog, Jan 25, 2019:
https://youtube.googleblog.com/2019/01/continuing-our-work-to-improve.html
Keywords
conspiracy theorygovernment conspiracyflat earth theoryantichrist systemendtimesurvivorsend time survivorstraining for end timesapocalyptic moviespreparing for the last days911 was an inside jobrestrictions on freedom of speechfreedom of speech censorshipmiracle curesinformation warefarechina spy chipschallenge the status quo
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