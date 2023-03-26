READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
145 QOPH. I cry out with my whole heart; Hear me, O LORD! I will keep Your statutes.
146 I cry out to You; Save me, and I will keep Your testimonies.
147 I rise before the dawning of the morning, And cry for help; I hope in Your word.
148 My eyes are awake through the night watches, That I may meditate on Your word.
149 Hear my voice according to Your lovingkindness; O LORD, revive me according to Your justice.
150 They draw near who follow after wickedness; They are far from Your law.
151 You are near, O LORD, And all Your commandments are truth.
152 Concerning Your testimonies, I have known of old that You have founded them forever.
(Ps. 119:145-152 NKJ)
