May 6th, 2018

Pastor Dean looks at the question Jesus asked, “...when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” In other words, “Will there be genuine faith and obedience to the faith at the end of the age?” Deception is growing and sin is justified by churches and Christian leaders yet they believe that they are okay with God. Even those being saved by Jesus are in great danger if they go into the wrong church or start listening to the wrong teacher. Who will be standing when the smoke clears?